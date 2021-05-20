The nerves were in play, but it mattered not for the Laurel High softball team.
The two-time defending WPIAL Class 2A champion Lady Spartans rolled past Steel Valley 7-2 in the opening round of the playoffs Wednesday at North Allegheny High.
“We’re young, only two seniors and a whole lot of freshmen and sophomores,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “Autumn (Boyd) pitched well but I did see some playoff jitters there. But we played through it.
“Hopefully we’ll be past that now.”
Boyd went the distance, giving up one earned run, four hits and two walks while striking out 14.
The Lady Spartans had 10 hits. Frankie Duddy was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Kaylee Withrow 2 for 3 with one RBI. Georgia Jellyman doubled.
Laurel scored three in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Steel Valley scored its two runs in the sixth.
The Lady Spartans move on at 14-1. Steel Valley is eliminated at 7-9.
Laurel plays Burgettstown on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
Burgettstown (11-7) defeated Carmichaels on Wednesday, 7-1.
