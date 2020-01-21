The Laurel and Shenango high school football teams are on the move.
The Spartans will move up to Class 2A, while the Wildcats move down to Class 1A for the next two seasons, according to the WPIAL realignment released Monday.
Laurel will compete in a section that includes Lawrence County teams Ellwood City Lincoln, Mohawk and Neshannock.
Shenango has been moved into a section that includes Union. The teams competed head-to-head the previous two years in Week 0 nonconference games. The rivalry will remain, but now it will be in conference play.
The Spartans missed out on the playoffs in 2019 with a 5-2 mark in the Class 1A Big Seven Conference and 7-3 overall. They were third place in the league. In Class 1A, only the top teams plus two wild cards advance to the playoffs.
Laurel also missed the playoffs in 2018 in similar fashion. The Spartans took third in the league with a 5-2 mark and 6-4 overall.
Four teams make the Class 2A playoffs in the WPIAL.
New Castle remains in Class 4A.
Wilmington will learn on Wednesday whether it will play in Class 2A or Class 3A next season after a PIAA appeal. The PIAA announced last week the school’s appeal to remain in Class 2A and not be forced to go to Class 3A because of the PIAA success factor was denied. The Greyhounds have won the last four District 10 championships at the Class 2A level and appeared in the state championship game in 2017 and 2018. Wilmington dropped both of those title tilts to Southern Columbia.
The Greyhounds posted a 12-1 overall record in 2019, winning the District 10, Region 4-2A title with a 3-0 mark.
Here are the WPIAL alignments involving Lawrence County teams:
Section 3-1A
Burgettstown, Cornell, Fort Cherry, Northgate, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester, Shenango, Union
Section 2-2A
Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, Freedom, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside
Section 1-4A
Aliquippa, Beaver, Blackhawk, Chartiers Valley, Montour, New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.