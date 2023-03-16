The Laurel School District has another new cheerleading coach.
The school board hired Brandy Napoli as head cheer coach for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $5,650 during its meeting Wednesday.
Napoli becomes the newest coach for the cheer program that has gone through five different coaches in 13 months.
Former coach Jean Horodyski resigned last February. Brittany Powell was hired in April but resigned in September. Then Robin Howells was named interim coach in October, but resigned a month later in November.
Following a public school board athletic committee meeting Nov. 21, Lori Hites and Jenna Burkes were named interim co-advisors for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Hites, who is the assistant athletic director, and Burkes resigned as co-cheerleading advisors, effective Feb. 23.
The school board also accepted the resignation of girls junior high track coach Melissa Klim-Miller, retroactive to Feb. 23, and subsequently hired Cameron Nicholson as coach at a rate of $2,000.
In other business, the Laurel Varsity L Club in February held its third annual dodgeball tournament.
Participants in grades seven through 12 played and raised money for four senior athletes who had been injured.
Sixteen teams participated, with “The Fruit Ninjas” defeating the “Red, White and Blue Balls” in the championship.
More than $1,200 was raised in support of Aidan Collins, Colin Bartley, Greg Preisser and Carter Haney, with each student receiving around $300.
Superintendent Leonard Rich said the Varsity L Club, which has been around for decades, made its tournament a fundraiser this year to benefit the students.
Collins and Preisser were injured in basketball games, Bartley was injured in a hunting accident and Haney was injured during a recruiting visit to a college.
Collins is a football and basketball athlete, Bartley is a football and wrestling athlete, Preisser is a basketball athlete and Haney is a football and basketball athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.