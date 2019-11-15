Laurel's Shaffer headed to YSU

Will Shaffer

Laurel High baseball standout Will Shaffer will continue his baseball career at Youngstown State University.

Shaffer signed a letter-of-intent Thursday.

In his junior season, Shaffer finished with a 5-2 record and a 2.36 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched with 46 strikeouts.

He batted .307 at the plate (16 for 52).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.