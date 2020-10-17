The Laurel High football team remained in the playoff race with a key win Friday night.
The Spartans scored 20 second-quarter points to take control and pull away for a 40-15 WPIAL Midwestern Conference win over Mohawk.
Laurel (4-2 conference, 4-2 overall) is tied with Neshannock (4-2, 4-2) and New Brighton (4-2, 4-2) for second place. Beaver Falls (6-0, 6-0) clinched the conference crown.
The top teams in the conference in Class 2A advance to the WPIAL playoffs.
The Warriors dropped to 1-5, 1-5.
Laurel closes the regular season with a home game against Ellwood City Lincoln (0-6, 0-6) at 7 p.m. Friday. Mohawk entertains Freedom (3-3, 3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
