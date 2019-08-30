ROCHESTER — The Laurel High football team racked up another shutout last night.
The Spartans, fresh off a nonconference blanking of Mohawk the week before, cruised to a 42-0 Big Seven Conference road win over Rochester.
Laurel (1-0 conference, 2-0 overall) grabbed a 21-0 home verdict over Mohawk in Week Zero. The Spartans are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and it's their first decision over the Rams (0-1, 0-2) since 2013.
Laurel allowed just 124 yards of total offense, while rolling up 412.
Daniel Blank paced the Spartans with 145 rushing yards on nine carries, including a 62-yard scoring scamper early in the third quarter. The score put Laurel up 21-0.
Blank also added a 35-yard fumble return for a touchdown to open the scoring in the second stanza.
Dom Wade hooked up with Will Shaffer on a four-yard touchdown pass and a 41-yard scoring strike to Dylan Aquaro as well. Luke McCoy and Michael Pasquarello also added touchdown runs.
Zach Maine made four extra points and Wade added a two-point run.
Rochester coach Gene Matsook is a Shenango High graduate.
Laurel travels to Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 in Big Seven Conference action.
