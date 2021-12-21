Fouls were a setback for the Ellwood City Lincoln High girls basketball team on Tuesday against Laurel.
The Lady Spartans grabbed an early lead due to fouls and cruised to a 41-27 WPIAL Section 1-3A victory.
“We had a whole game plan set, but then two of my starters got in foul trouble in the first quarter, that killed us,” Ellwood City coach Dena Noble said. “We ended up only losing by 14 points, that killed my game plan right off the get go, early foul trouble.”
Ellwood City (1-1 section, 1-4 overall) had two of its starters, Kyla Servick and Emily Sedgwick, taken out of the game after picking up two fouls each in the first two minutes of the game.
“We build up on those fouls early, and we did some good things,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “We went away from some things, so, we just got to continue to do what was working early on and we’re just going to keep getting better every day.”
The Lady Spartans took a 15-7 lead in the first quarter and settled for a 26-12 halftime advantage.
Laurel (1-0, 2-2) continued the pressure, allowing just six third-quarter points.
“I was really pleased with the defensive end of the floor,” Stebbins said. “We held them to 27 points, so if we play defense like that, we’re going to win a lot of basketball games.
“That’s the philosophy we’re instilling and we just got to keep building on what we’re doing on the offensive end.”
Regan Atkins netted a team-high 13 points for Laurel and Johnna Hill was next with 11. Hill led the team in rebounds with nine and Atkins added eight.
“Ellwood’s really aggressive, so we needed to be a little more patient on our offensive end,” Atkins said. “I think defense created a lot of our shots for us today.”
