Girls wrestling will make its debut this winter at Laurel High School.
The Laurel School Board approved the school district’s participation in a PIAA varsity girls’ wrestling program at its July 13 meeting.
“Our wrestling program, it’s been strong. Coach Carmichael’s been around for a long time. We’ve had girls in it and I think it’s a great opportunity for the girls to finally have their own program,” Laurel athletic director Ken Locke said. “This will give them a whole new opportunity on different levels. I’m sure they are excited about it. It will be a great opportunity for them.”
Laurel will be one of the 70 high schools in Pennsylvania, the first one in Lawrence County, that have committed to making girls wrestling a varsity sport.
“We’re pretty excited about the opportunity for the females. You look at the girls within in the program like Abbi Miles and Alexis Brua and another handful of girls coming up through the ranks of the youth program,” Laurel wrestling coach Kevin Carmichael said. “It’s a thing you always had girls competing, but never on a fair level. It seems PA is finally going in the direction to giving it to them. I think it’s absolutely fair that they have a right to an opportunity just as a male does. While still wrestling on a girls team, most of our girls are still going to wrestle with the varsity team but being able to wrestle in sanctioned PA events is incredible.”
The program was sanctioned thanks in part from the organization Wrestle Like A Girl. Wrestle Like A Girl’s program, SanctionPA, was established to help give opportunities for girls wrestling through cooperation with local schools and the PIAA, the governing body of interscholastic athletics in Pennsylvania.
Carmichael said during the 2022-23 season the girls can wrestle on both the boys varsity team and on the girls team. In 2023-24, they will have to declare if they will participate in one program or the other.
“When you’re dealing with small schools and we still have to use the girls on our main varsity squads,” Carmichael said. “When you have girls capable as we do, they can still go out and compete and win matches even against the boys.”
As of now, there is no real recruiting procedure in place to get more girls to participate in the program. Carmichael said most of the recruitment process is from Laurel’s youth program.
“Our youth program’s open to any gender; we are accepting of all kids. Most of our kids do come through the youth program,” Carmichael said, adding sometimes, but not often, the team will get a girl tryout without any experience. “We have several girls in the youth program currently wrestling. We love to see the kids come out for the team freshman, sophomore, junior.”
Carmichael hasn’t heard of any other Lawrence County schools reaching out to sanction girls wrestling programs yet.
“Right now, I know Ellwood has a girl on their team. I don’t know if they approached (Wrestle Like A Girl), who are basically the frontrunners of this whole thing,” Carmichael said. “They put all the time and effort into getting this sanctioned. I’m not sure if New Castle has either.”
There have been no announcements to hire new coaches for the girls program. Instead, Carmichael and his assistant coaches will continue to coach boys and now the girls for the upcoming season.
“We’re going to coach the girls. I have great assistants in Jay Matteo. Jay’s been our go-to guy when it comes to the girls wrestling program,” Carmichael said. “He’s the one who’s accompanying them to matches. That’s still his baby. The girls respect him and the kids respect him. It’s a sense of pride when you take something like a piece of coal and polish it into a diamond. On top of that, he’s a genius as far as a coach goes. He’s one of the best.”
