The Spartans placed 33rd out of 44 teams in the Powerade Tournament.
The event was held at the Monroeville Convention Center.
Laurel compiled 26.5 points as a team.
“Overall, I was pretty proud of my team,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. “To get on the podium there was pretty impressive.
“We’ve never been in a tournament this competitive. As a team, we battled well. The kids were wrestling against pretty big teams. There were some major wrestling programs there. It showed some weaknesses where we need to improve.”
Laurel’s Grant Mackay took fifth place in the 152-pound weight class. Mackay posted a 5-2 overall record in the tournament.
Mitch Miles captured sixth place in the 285-pound weight class. Miles compiled a 2-2 overall mark in the tournament.
“Grant and Mitch wrestled competitively,” Carmichael said. “This tournament was a grind. You have to grind your way through it and see where you end up.
“It was a great preparation for what we will see in the state run. It’s one thing for a coach to tell you what to do and what you need to do. The true win is when you can walk off the mat and know what you need to do.”
