Laurel picked up 10 wins in a 54-15 win over New Castle.
The Spartans are now 6-1.
Laurel will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A team playoffs on Wednesday at Quaker Valley. The Spartans’ first match in the competition will come against Keystone Oaks.
Following are the results:
Laurel 54, New Castle 15
106 — Colin Bartley (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Maddy Harding (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Stone Miller (NC) won by major decision over Tommy Hetzer, 13-2.
126 — Dante Mangieri (NC) won by decision over Aiden Pearce, 17-13.
132 — Jonah Miller (NC) won by decision over Nick Moore, 3-1.
138 — Charles Krepp (L) won by forfeit.
145 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by decision over Cam Hooks, 9-7.
152 — Jacob Moore (L) won by decision over G. Joyce, 5-0.
160 — Isaac Duffy (L) won by forfeit.
170 — Karsten Campbell (L) won by forfeit.
182 — Sam Moore (L) won by forfeit.
195 — Braden Strohecker (L) won by forfeit.
220 — Anthony Eckenroad (NC) pinned Tyler Stewart in :18.
285 — Mitch Miles (L) pinned Micah Killion, 1:16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.