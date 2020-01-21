Dr. Mohamed Dheen, MD, 77, of New Castle passed away the morning of Jan. 21, 2020, at Jameson Care Center. Dr. Dheen was born in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on Feb. 26, 1942. He is survived by his loving wife, the former Zulfa Hussain, whom he married on Sept. 18, 1971. Dr. Dheen was a member of the…