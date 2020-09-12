By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
The Laurel High football team’s defense kept Neshannock in check throughout the night.
Then the Spartans’ offense got things going in the fourth quarter.
Logan Ayres plowed in from a yard out with 7:09 remaining in the fourth quarter to lift Laurel to a 14-7 WPIAL Midwestern Conference win over host Neshannock in the season opener Friday.
There were a limited amount of fans in attendance seated on the Lancers’ side.
The Spartans controlled the fourth quarter, owning two of the three total possessions in the frame.
“We were wearing them down I thought,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said of the final 12 minutes. “We were starting to get the movement that I was hoping we would get at the beginning of the game.
“I thought they kicked our butts in the first half on the line of scrimmage. In the second half, I thought we responded, especially in the fourth quarter and returned the favor.”
The Spartans took possession 10 seconds into the final frame and they marched 50 yards in nine plays. Ayres capped off the drive on a one-yard run. Kobe DeRosa’s conversion pushed the count to 14-7.
“The drive before I thought we did some good things,” Cooper said. “We hurt ourselves on two back-to-back penalties. You could see our line was starting to take over the game.
“We could tell we were getting that movement and we went right at it and we were able to benefit from it.”
Ayres had eight rushing attempts in the fourth quarter, including three on the winning drive. His attempts were all runs right up the middle.
“You get six or seven yards a pop, you’re going to keep calling what works,” Cooper said. “That’s tough for a defense when they’re blitzing and bringing people off the edge and different things like that.”
The Lancers were playing a pace dictated by Laurel.
“We want to control games with our tempo,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We want to get up and make them throw.
“They played their brand of football.”
The Spartans grabbed the lead in the first quarter at 7-0. Laurel lineman Mitch Miles reached up and batted a pass at the line of scrimmage. Luke McCoy dashed under the floating ball, and raced 27 yards for a touchdown. DeRosa made the point after.
“It was a great way to start it out,” McCoy said of the season-opening win. “The energy just came alive after that.
“I knew right away (it would be a touchdown). There was no one in sight. I was just thinking touchdown the whole time.”
Said Cooper, “Luke has such great presence on the field. He’s all over the place. He does that stuff in practice all the time. He has a tendency of being where the ball is at.”
The Lancers moved the ball in the first half. But penalties and turnovers kept the hosts off the scoreboard.
“I thought we dominated the first half,” Mozzocio said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot.
“We had penalties deep in their territory. It was a hard-fought game. We pushed them around. They pushed us around.”
Neshannock took the second-half kickoff and drove 57 yards down to the Laurel 1. On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Matthew Ioanilli was stuffed in the backfield, and the Spartans took over on downs.
The Lancers, though, grabbed the momentum by recovering a fumble three plays later on Laurel’s 4. Ioanilli wouldn’t be denied again, as he dashed into the end zone for a four-yard touchdown on the next play.
“That was a big play defensively,” Mozzocio said of the fumble recovery. “That gave us the momentum back.”
Laurel ran off the final 4:31 following a Neshannock punt to seal the win.
Neshannock lost Landon Shaffer for the rest of the season when he suffered a compound fracture to his leg on the third play of the game. Shaffer was on the turf for over 10 minutes before being taken off on a stretcher.
“That took the wind out of our sails,” Mozzocio said. “It’s a devastating injury.
“Landen was one of the top players in double-A. He’s a two-way starter. In my mind, he was going to have a breakout season, and he was going to be a force all year.”
