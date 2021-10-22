Laurel and Neshannock dominated the Tri-County junior high girls basketball championships.
The Lady Spartans defeated the Lady Lancers for the eighth-grade championship, while Neshannock topped Laurel in the seventh-grade title tilt.
In the eighth grade game, Laurel picked up a 21-18 victory. Maggie Alfera scored eight points for the Lady Spartans and Alexis Geiwitz added six. Payton Newman netted 11 markers for the Lady Lancers.
Laurel took charge in the third quarter, extending a 7-6 halftime lead to 16-10 going to the fourth quarter.
Neshannock cruised to a 32-18 win in the seventh-grade championship. The Lady Lancers raced to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter.
Ainsley Allison and Sophia Bonner netted eight points each for Neshannock.
Lexi Krol tossed in 17 points to pace Laurel.
