The Laurel school board is hoping for some stability in its cheerleading program.
The board Wednesday appointed Lori Hites and Jenna Burkes as varsity cheer co-coaches for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. Hites is the school’s assistant athletic director.
Hites will be paid a stipend of $1,890 with Burkes to be paid a stipend of $1,305.
Alyssa Hunt will remain an assistant coach.
The appointments come after coach Robin Howells resigned from the role in November.
Howells was appointed interim head coach Oct. 12.
Another former coach, Brittany Powell, resigned in September after being hired in April. She replaced Jenn Horodyski, who resigned in February.
A public board athletic committee meeting was held on Nov. 21 to discuss the future of the program.
During the meeting, the committee discussed appointing Hites and Burkes as co-coaches for the remainder of this cheer season, and will look for a new coach for next season.
Administration noted in order for the cheerleaders to compete in competitive cheerleading, they must continue to do sideline cheerleading for basketball games and one wrestling match.
