The Laurel school board voted Wednesday to hire James Marcantino as the head junior high girls’ basketball coach for the 2022-23 season at a rate of $4,625.

Marcantino currently serves as the head coach for the varsity girls’ basketball team as well, after serving as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 season.

