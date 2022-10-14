Laurel High School has a new cheerleading coach for the second time in a year.
The Laurel School Board appointed Robin Howells as the interim varsity cheer coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year during its meeting Wednesday. Howells, who was a volunteer with the program since September, replaces Brittany Powell, who resigned due to personal reasons.
Powell was hired in April as cheer coach following the February resignation of former coach Jenn Horodyski. Howells will make $3,045 for the remainder of the year.
During the board’s work session meeting this month, parents expressed concern over the direction and status of the program, saying there wasn’t any direction and the students wouldn’t be ready to compete.
“I think the administration needs to facilitate a meeting of athletic administration (and) parents/boosters, and get the program on the same page,” Superintendent Len Rich said at the time.
On Thursday, Rich stated he plans to organize that meeting between district officials and parents/boosters, stating “We got to come up with a solution.”
He added he believes the team will have another time in order to get ready for competition when their competitive season begins in January.
In February, Horodyski led the Lady Spartans to the WPIAL Class 2A competitive cheer championship, the program’s second title in three years. Laurel placed fourth at the state competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.