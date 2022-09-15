The Laurel School Board unanimously hired new varsity head coaches on Wednesday.
Jason Burkes and Alexandra Jones were both hired after 9-0 votes. Burkes will be the new baseball coach for the Spartans while Jones will take over girls track and field.
A 2009 Union High graduate, Burkes went on to attend University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and graduated in 2013.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Burkes said on being hired. “I’ve had the privilege of coaching under a lot of great coaches, Mike Kirkwood, Bill Sanders. To be able to start my own program after being mentored by those two ... they set me up hopefully for success”
Burkes is no stranger to Laurel. He has worked and plans to continue on as an assistant basketball coach for the Spartans.
“I do plan on sticking with coach (Ken) Locke,” Burkes said. “The running joke I make with him is that I’m going to stick around as long as he’s going to be around or until he fires me.”
Locke, the Laurel athletic director and boys basketball coach, praised Burkes.
“I can’t say enough good things about Jason. He’s going to bring energy, another level of enthusiasm and discipline,” Locke said. “I’ve been with him for awhile now. He knows the game and he’s been coaching baseball for some time. I think he’s going to do some great things for our baseball program.”
The hiring of Burkes marks the quiet resignation of Gene DiGennaro, who was hired as Laurel’s head coach in September 2019. However, the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.
“Jason was a player of mine back in Union,” DiGennaro said. “I thought it was time to step away with my daughter going to junior high school now. A big part of me said, ‘I don’t want to miss her time as a player.’ The plan for me at Laurel was a five-year plan. Being a father and busy father, it’s important for me to be at home. It was time right now, this part of my life, being a father of three being with my kids.”
Burkes commented on filling DiGennaro’s shoes.
“Those are big shoes to fill. Coach (DiGennaro) coached me in high school and was one of my favorite coaches,” Burkes said. “He taught me a lot about the game and taught me how to play it the right way. He was a disciplinarian and taught you how to play.”
Burkes commented on his philosophy of coaching and mentioned not trying to change the unique character of his players.
“First of all, I like to play an aggressive style of game. I like a lot of small ball,” Burkes said. “I want these kids to be whatever they are. I’m not trying to change the style of kid we have. I’m blessed with X amount of good kids. I know they’re going to work hard and that’s all I can ask from them.”
Right now, Burkes will be taking the role of head coach one day at a time.
“Honestly, as a first year coach, I’m going to take it one day at the time. I’ve had the opportunity to taste a lot of success as an assistant coach,” Burkes said. “One of the things coach (DiGennaro) did was have us set game goals and yearly goals. I’m going to have our kids do that. The expectation is to show up, work hard and see what happens. We’re just going to work toward our seasonal goals as we get together as a team.”
Attempts to reach Jones for comments was unsuccessful.
