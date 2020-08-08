Laurel High graduate Rosta captures first-round TKO victory

New Castle’s Dalton Rosta made quite an impression at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday night.
The 24-year-old Laurel High graduate opened the card for Bellator MMA 243 with a TKO of Mark Gardner at 5:00 of the match. He is now 3-0. The ring doctor called for a stoppage at the end of the first round after Rosta pummeled Gardner throughout the round, delivering numerous body shots, then bloodying his face in its final moments. The doctor deemed that the massive cut over Gardner’s right eye made it dangerous for him to continue.
Gardner, who was making his Bellator debut, is 1-2 professionally.
Rosta is a rising star on the MMA circuit, receiving praise from industry experts following each of his three professional fights, in which he pounded his opponent until the referee stepped in.
Gardner fights as a middleweight, so Rosta, normally a light heavyweight, had to drop down a weight class to 185 pounds. He lost 30 pounds in two weeks to make weight.
Rosta’s home gym is the Mat Factory in Lower Burrell. In his corner was trainer Louis Armezzani of Armezzani Jiu Jitsu Academy in Monaca, head coach Isaac Greeley of the Mat Factory and Cole Macek, his warmup partner.
