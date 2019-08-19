Tyler Upperman paced the Laurel High boys golf team to a season-opening win.
Upperman carded a 42 to lead the Spartans to a 226-279 nonsection win over Highlands on the par-35 front nine at Saxon Golf Course.
Sam Haswell and Nolan Ayres each followed with a 43 for Laurel, while Marcus Haswell added a 46. Brandon Boyles chipped in with a 52.
