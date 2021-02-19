A big second quarter propelled the Laurel High boys basketball team to a victory Thursday night.
The Spartans outscored visiting Freedom by 21 points in the second quarter to take charge and cruise to a 69-27 WPIAL nonsection victory.
Laurel (9-8) led 18-15 after one quarter. The Spartans pushed the buffer to 44-20 at the half.
Sam Haswell recorded a game-high 22 points for Laurel and his twin brother Marcus Haswell was next with 18. Landin Esposito tossed in eight markers for the winners.
Carter Slowinski scored 11 points for Freedom (0-12).
Greenville 63, Wilmington 40
The Greyhounds struggled in a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home loss to the Trojans.
Wilmington (0-11, 1-15) trailed 13-8 after the first quarter and 29-16 at halftime.
Ethan Susen scored 13 points for the Greyhounds and Damien Micco was next with nine.
Wilmington lost to Riverside on Wednesday, 47-45.
Girls
Sewickley Academy 35, Neshannock 31
The Lady Lancers dropped a Section 1-2A contest at home to the Lady Panthers.
Neshannock (10-2, 13-2) trailed 26-24 with 5:59 to go. JJ Jardini made all three free throws after getting fouled attempting a 3-pointer for Sewickley Academy (7-2, 10-5) to push the advantage to 29-24.
The Lady Lancers were unable to recover and catch the Lady Panthers.
“I’m proud of the kids. They played hard,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “They gave me their best effort.
“They were throwing two people at Neleh (Nogay) and face guarding her. We weren’t hitting shots; they pressured the ball and we didn’t get the steals that we like to get.”
The Lady Lancers were outrebounded 28-15. Neshannock was 10 for 45 from the field.
The Lady Lancers own a piece of the section championship with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (10-2, 10-4). Sewickley Academy can make it a three-way share of the title if it wins its final three league games.
“I said from the beginning, this is the toughest section in 2A,” Grybowski said. “This league is strong one through four.”
Nogay posted 16 points for Neshannock and Marissa Austin added six.
Kamryan Lightcap and Bre Warner scored 11 points each for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Lancers trailed 35-28 with under 40 seconds to go. They got a steal and buried a 3-pointer to close to 35-31 with 27.2 seconds left. Sewickley Academy was able to run out the clock without a foul.
Laurel 48, Ellwood City 24
The Lady Spartans started strong and cruised to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Wolverines.
Laurel (6-2, 13-2) jumped out to a 26-2 lead after the first quarter and 36-6 at the break.
“Great first-quarter effort,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “It’s tough playing back-to-back nights and I saw great effort and energy; good section win.”
Lucia Lombardo and Reese Bintrim tossed in 10 points each for Laurel. Johnna Hill was next with nine markers. Bintrim and Hill grabbed eight rebounds apiece for the victors.
Danielle Pontius posted eight points and seven assists for the Lady Spartans. Regan Atkins added seven tallies.
Mohawk 67, Beaver Falls 44
The Lady Warriors’ return to the court was a success in a Section 1-3A road victory over the Lady Tigers.
Mohawk (7-1, 13-2) was playing in its first game in two weeks because of a COVID break.
The Lady Warriors took charge early, forging a 23-4 margin after one quarter.
Paige Julian netted 23 points for Mohawk and Hannah McDanel was next with 18. Nadia Lape and Erynne Capalbo chipped in with seven markers each.
J’La Kizart scored a game-high 30 points for Beaver Falls (1-8, 3-12).
Beaver 65, New Castle 8
The Lady ‘Canes lost to the host Lady Bobcats in Section 2-4A action.
Mia Graham scored four points for New Castle (2-8, 4-8) and Raegan Hudson added a pair.
Beaver is now 12-0, 14-0.
Shenango 51, Aliquippa 31
The Lady Wildcats took control early in knocking off the visiting Lady Quips in a Section 1-2A encounter.
Kelly Cleaver contributed 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Wildcats in the victory.
“Cleaver played exceptionally well in all areas,” Shenango coach Kevin Zona said. “She got us off to a great start.”
Kassidy Peters and Kylee Rubin recorded 10 markers apiece for the Lady Wildcats in the win. Peters grabbed seven rebounds, while Rubin added seven boards and four steals. Janie Natale netted eight points with four assists for the victors.
“It was a total team effort,” Zona said. “I’m really pleased with the balance.
“We did play inspired basketball. We had the mindset and we saw the floor really well. I thought we stayed extremely disciplined on the defensive end. I was really pleased with the offense’s execution and I was pleased with how we ran our delay offense.”
Wilmington 39, Titusville 31
The Lady Greyhounds capped the season with a District 10, Region 4-3A road victory over the Lady Rockets.
Wilmington (2-8, 2-14) took the lead for good in the second quarter, rallying from a 5-4 deficit to post an 18-10 lead at the half.
Annalee Gardner garnered team-highs of nine points and six assists for the Lady Greyhounds. Jadyn Flick followed with eight markers and six steals. Sydnee Ward pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds for the winners.
“We didn’t have as many wins as we would have liked,” Wilmington coach Mike Jecavitch said. “We got better every game.
“We competed every game. We will learn from it and grow from it. Sydnee Ward and Mariah Gardner will graduate. Losing their ability to lead the team will hurt.”
