The Laurel High golf team edged Union 234-241 in WPIAL Section 5-2A action over the back nine at Sylvan Heights yesterday.
Sam Haswell and Tyler Upperman were co-medalists with 43s for the Spartans (3-4 section, 4-4 overall). Nolan Ayres added a 44, Marcus Haswell a 51 and Brandon Boyles a 53.
For the Scotties, Dom Summers shot a 44, Brayden Porter a 46, Vinny Fuleno with a 47, Zach Chornenky a 49 and Connor Eckert a 55.
Wilmington wins
The Greyhounds posted a 201-218 win in their first nonregion match over the par-36 front nine at Tanglewood Golf Course.
Maxwell Frederick, Cooper Cline, and Brayden McCown all shot 50 for Wilmington. Presley Deep added a 51.
