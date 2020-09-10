The Laurel High golf team improved to 4-1 in WPIAL Section 5-AA with a 212-220 win over Ellwood City Lincoln at Green Meadows Golf Course on Wednesday.
Sam Haswell had a 2-over par 38 to lead the Spartans. Nolan Ayres added a 41, Caleb Gilmore a 43, Marcus Haswell a 45 and Greg Preisser a 45.
Joey Hudson led Ellwood with a 41. Milo Sesti had a 43, Ryan Hampton a 44, Zac Polojac a 46 and Geoffrey Bokor a 46.
