Brandon Boyles led the way for the Laurel High boys golf team Wednesday.
Boyles fired a 40 for the Spartans in a 227-229 WPIAL Section 5-2A loss to Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Nolan Ayres and Caleb Gilmore both contributed a 43 for Laurel (1-1 section, 1-1 overall). Seth Smith followed with a 49 and Greg Preisser posted a 54.
New Castle loses opener
Josh Hoerner, Sean Carmichael and Tyler Mulhollen each shot a 48 for the Red Hurricane in a 208-262 Section 5-3A loss to Moon on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Dom Cade and Sam Lyden both scored a 59 for New Castle.
