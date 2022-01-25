The Laurel High girls basketball team got it together in the second quarter Monday night.
The Lady Spartans regrouped erased a four-deficit to pick up a 41-33 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Wolverines.
Laurel, trailed 10-6 after the first quarter. The Lady Spartans grabbed a 15-14 lead on a basket inside with 2:28 to go in the second quarter. They carried a 33-23 margin into the fourth quarter.
Regan Atkins scored 13 points to lead Laurel (4-2 section, 9-5 overall).
Kyla Servick netted a game-high 16 points for Ellwood City Lincoln (1-5, 4-9).
Union 62, Northgate 24
The Lady Scots took control early en route to a nonsection road win over the Lady Flames.
Union (14-0) raced to a 23-8 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 42-14 at the half.
Kelly Cleaver collected a game-high 18 points for the Lady Scots and Kylie Fruehstorfer was next with 14. Elise Booker recorded 11 markers and Zoe Lepri tossed in 10.
Cleaver added 10 rebounds, while Lepri added eight.
Shyla Baptiste scored 14 points for Northgate (1-11).
Lakeview 55,
Wilmington 39
The Lady Greyhounds came up short in a District 10, Region 4-3A home loss to the Lady Sailers.
Wilmington (2-2, 9-5) trailed 22-19 at the half and 36-30 after three periods.
“We came out and really played to the game plan,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We just kind of ran out of gas.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls tonight. We just came up a little short at the end.”
Lia Krarup led Wilmington with 16 points, five steals and four assists, while Sarah Dieter delivered 11 markers.
AnnaLee Gardner notched six rebounds and four assists for the hosts and Maelee Whiting supplied six rebounds to go with her three points.
Lakeview is now 3-1, 12-3.
