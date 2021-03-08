Regan Atkins helped lead the Laurel High girls basketball team to victory Saturday afternoon.
Atkins scored 19 points with eight rebounds and six steals as the Lady Spartans cruised to a 50-35 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round home win over South Park.
“We’re really happy we’re back in semifinals and we’re back with a young team,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “We played a young South Park team. We’re on a tough side of the bracket. We’re blessed to keep playing.
“Regan had a good game all around, with steals, scoring, blocking shots. She had back-to-back steals and layups in the third quarter.”
Fourth-seeded Laurel (18-2) advances to the WPIAL semifinals where it will square off against top-seeded North Catholic (17-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Lady Trojans’ home floor. The teams are Section 1 rivals. North Catholic is the top-ranked team in the state in Class 3A.
“Hopefully we can keep that defensive effort up for the semifinals,” Stebbins said. “They’re a very good basketball team.
“We have our work cut out for us. We have to go in there and play as hard as we can.”
North Catholic won the lone meeting at Laurel, 55-30. The return matchup, which was set for Feb. 25 at North Catholic, was canceled.
“We were down eight at the half. But it got away from us in the second half,” Stebbins said.
It’s the third consecutive trip to the semifinals for Laurel. The Lady Spartans reached their first WPIAL championship game last season, falling 50-41 to Bishop Canevin in Class 2A.
“It’s great for the program,” Stebbins said. “We’re just very happy that we’re playing basketball. It’s hard to continue to get back there three years in a row. Especially with the young core we have and moving up in class; it’s just part of the culture now.”
Laurel led 14-11 after the first quarter. The Lady Spartans closed the opening half on a 9-0 run to push the count to 28-19 at the break. Laurel opened the second half with a 7-0 run for some added breathing room at 35-19.
“Johnna Hill was instrumental in us winning,” Stebbins said. “She had some big buckets when we needed them; she played a heck of a game.”
Danielle Pontius posted 10 markers for the Lady Spartans and Hill was next with eight. Reese Bintrim tallied six markers and a game-best 15 rebounds.
“Reese Bintrim also had a great game,” Stebbins said. “She controlled the paint, especially in the second half.
“That type of rim protector is what we need. She gave us hustle plays, diving on the floor. Everything.”
Maya Wertelet paced the Lady Eagles (11-3) with 11 points.
