NEW BETHLEHEM — The Laurel High girls basketball team is moving on.
Danielle Pontius scored a team-high 19 points to pace the Lady Spartans to a 49-44 PIAA Class 3A first-round playoff win over Redbank Valley on the Lady Bulldogs’ floor Tuesday night.
Laurel (14-11) advances to meet Forest Hills (20-7), a 72-60 winner over Mercyhurst Prep, on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
The Lady Spartans raced to a 10-4 lead after the first quarter before Redbank Valley trimmed the deficit to 14-13 at the half. The Lady Spartans held a 29-26 advantage going to the final frame.
Pontius scored 14 of her points in the second half, including 10 in the third quarter. Johnna Hill was next with 12 markers for the Lady Spartans.
Alivia Hoffman netted 21 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
