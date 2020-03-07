Laurel’s girls basketball team may have been outsized and outgunned Friday night.
However, the Lady Spartans were not outworked in a 55-51 setback to Bellwood-Antis in a PIAA Class 2A battle at the New Castle High Field House.
The Lady Blue Devils (25-2), the two-time defending PIAA champs, struggled all evening to keep their state three-peat hopes alive against Laurel (17-9).
“The effort was just unbelievable. I am so proud of these girls,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “We overcame a lot of adversity this year, internally and on the court. These girls are tough. I couldn’t be more pleased with their effort.”
Bellwood-Antis, which features NCAA Division-I signees Alli Campbell (Notre Dame) and Sakeria Haralson (Monmouth), was upset in the District 6 semifinals, but rebounded to edge Bishop McCort, 62-59, in the consolation game. The Lady Blue Jays, who start an all-senior lineup, had a struggle against a young Laurel squad, which started three freshmen, with two more and a sophomore coming off the bench.
“They play four freshmen a lot. They are going to be really good down the road and they are now. That’s as well coached a team as we’ve played against all year. I thought they did a lot of nice things. Their coach had them very well prepared. They weren’t starstruck by anything. A lot of teams that we play, they are a little nervous about us coming in,” Bellwood-Antis coach Jim Swaney said. “Do I think we played our best? No. But, give them credit for that, too. They took away some things.”
Bellwood-Antis had a 12-10 lead after the first, but the Lady Spartans began the second with a 6-0 run. It gave Laurel its biggest lead of the night, 16-12, with 6:25 left in the first half. However, the Lady Blue Jays came back and grabbed a 28-27 halftime edge.
Faith Gibson’s two buckets gave the Lady Spartans a pair of one-point leads early in the second half. Bellwood-Antis used a 5-0 run to post a 35-31 advantage with 3:03 remaining in the frame. Laurel countered with a 6-0 spree for a 37-35 edge with 1:06 left in the third. The Lady Spartans carried a 37-36 advantage in the fourth.
Regan Atkins scored 16 seconds into the final frame to give Laurel a 39-36 lead. However, it was the squad’s last advantage. The Lady Spartans tied the game at 45-all with 2:56 to go on a Danielle Pontius driving layup, but Campbell’s bucket and a Chelsea McCaulsky freebie put the the Lady Blue Jays up for good, 48-45, with 1:24 remaining. Laurel trailed by one bucket for almost the rest of the way. A game-tying shot rimmed out with 18.7 seconds left and Emilie Leidig swished two free throws to seal the contest.
“A couple calls here and there, a couple balls bounce our way and it’s a different story. That happens in a close game,” Stebbins said. “No one expected our young team to be in this game. And we were right there and had a chance.”
Gibson, a senior, led Laurel with 16 points. Atkins, a freshman, added 13 points. Freshmen Reese Bintrim and Pontius both had eight. Mikyla Slater, the team’s other senior starter, had four points. Freshman Joselynn Fortuna had two points off the bench.
“We’ve overcome so much all year long; I am sad for our two seniors. They led us to this game. The future does look bright, though,” Stebbins said. “We have to go up to Triple-A next year and we’ll be in Mohawk’s section and renewing a lot of local rivalries, but I am ecstatic with what we did this year. No one expected us to go the WPIAL title game. No one expected us to compete with this team.”
Campbell finished with a game-high 31 points. She needs 16 more points to reach 3,000 for her career. Haralson added 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.