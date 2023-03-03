PITTSBURGH — This time, the comeback was too much for Laurel High’s girls basketball team.

The Lady Spartans erased a halftime deficit Friday, but fell to Avonworth, 48-40, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

“To their credit, these girls come back in the second half and the third quarter is usually our strongest quarter,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said. “They don’t quit. They fight and get after it. We got some momentum going in the third. We just couldn’t finish it out in the fourth.”

Laurel opens the PIAA tournament on Friday against the winner of Saturday’s Greenville-Sharpsville District 10 consolation game.

Falling behind at the intermission is nothing new for Laurel (23-3). This time, the squad trailed the Lady Antelopes, 22-15, at the buzzer. However, as in games past, the Lady Spartans came out energized in third quarter.

Laurel opened the third with a 7-0 run on two buckets from Johnna Hill and a Danielle Pontius 3-pointer from NBA range. So, in 2:32, the Lady Spartans wiped out their deficit from a sluggish first half.

“I thought we had some momentum there and then we turned the ball over a couple of times and we got in our heads again,” Laurel’s Regan Atkins said. “Every time we got momentum, it seemed it would get taken back from us on turnovers or they’d make a good offensive shot.”

The teams battled evenly for the rest of the quarter. Laurel took its final lead, 28-27, on a Joselynn Fortuna bucket with 24.3 seconds remaining. Avonworth (19-5) responded with a bucket and a 29-28 edge at the horn.

The Lady Spartans’ momentum fizzed in the fourth quarter and the Lady Antelopes opened the frame with a 10-0 run. Avonworth turned three Laurel turnovers into points during that spree.

“I give the kids a lot of credit for battling back,” Marcantino said. “We just weren’t hitting our shots and the kids got a little frustrated and threw the ball around a little bit. We were in a panic mode trying to get things going.”

The Lady Spartans had one final charge when Kendra Ruperto and Tori Atkins connected on consecutive 3-pointers. It cut their deficit to 39-34 with 3:12 to go. However, Avonworth sealed the win at the foul line.

Laurel’s 40 points tied a season-low output.

“They were very aggressive and the matchup zone affected us,” Marcantino said. “We did a good job, in spurts, moving it, but we had trouble against that matchup zone and I think it really affected us. We had trouble rebounding the ball, but we were much better in the second half.”

Hill led the Lady Spartans with 16 points. She added six rebounds. Regan Atkins added eight points and six rebounds, while Pontius finished with six points and five rebounds. Fortuna had four points and nine rebounds.

“It’s still a great experience to come here with your team,” Regan Atkins said. “Even through the loss, I think it made us grow as a team. Hopefully, we can make a state run now.”

