MONROEVILLE — A sluggish second half proved costly for the Laurel High girls basketball team Friday night.
The Lady Spartans were outscored by 19 points in the final 16 minutes in a 65-46 PIAA Class 3A second-round loss to Forest Hills at Gateway High.
Laurel ends its season at 14-12.
“I’m very proud of the girls. They fought so hard,” Lady Spartans coach Jim Marcantino said. “We had some girls that were injured and out.
“We were tied at halftime, but we lost our legs in the third quarter. We got in foul trouble. I’m very proud of them. We held them in check in the first half; then they got hot.”
Laurel starter Regan Atkins tore her ACL earlier in the season.
The Lady Spartans trailed 18-17 after one quarter and tied it at 28 at the break.
“They really handled their man-to-man,” Marcantino said of his team. “We were patient handling the ball. We got some shots.
“We played good defense in the first half. We’ve been doing good in man the first half. We were up in the first and second quarter. I thought we had a chance.”
Forest Hills (21-7) led 49-37 going to the fourth period.
Danielle Pontius and Johnna Hill posted 11 points each to lead Laurel. Joselynn Fortuna was next with 10 tallies and Lucia Lombardo added nine.
Fortuna, Pontius, Hill and Lombardo all were battling foul trouble.
“They all did well. But it was a combination of fouls and fatigue,” Marcantino said. “We had to get them out in the first half because of the foul trouble.”
Remi Smith scored a game-high 18 points to pace Forest Hills.
Laurel loses just one senior in Lombardo. Marcantino took over in an interim capacity early in 2022 and stayed in that role the rest of the way after Matt Stebbins was dismissed.
“The successful season we had says a lot about the kids,” Marcantino said. “I couldn’t have been prouder to work with them. They never complained and they kept working.
“The way they handled the adversity made me feel good. I saw a lot of improvement with the girls. This was a tough year for all of us. I thought the way we finished the girls did a fantastic job. I really enjoyed working with them. This is a special group.”
