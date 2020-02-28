The Laurel High girls basketball team’s first taste of a WPIAL championship game wasn’t a pleasant one.
The Lady Spartans struggled getting second shots and turned the ball over 18 times Thursday night.
It added up to a 50-41 loss for Laurel in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game to Bishop Canevin at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
It’s the second loss this season to the Lady Crusaders for the Lady Spartans. Bishop Canevin won the first meeting, 59-51, on its home floor on Jan. 11.
“The girls believed all game that we could play with them,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “That first game against them did prepare us for this.
“We didn’t get blown out. We fought hard all game long and we came up a little short.”
The Lady Spartans (17-8) will take the No. 2 seed out of the WPIAL playoffs into the state playoffs. They will match up with the third-place team out of District 6 in the first round of the PIAA playoffs March 6 at a time and site to be determined.
Bishop Canevin (19-6) captured its fourth district title in the last five years. The Lady Crusaders will clash with the fourth-place team out of District 6 in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs, also on March 6 at a time and site to be determined.
Laurel held just two leads, at 2-0 and 4-3. The Lady Spartans battled throughout the first half, trailing 19-15 after the first quarter when Regan Atkins hit a bucket with just one second left in the period.
That basket ignited a 6-0 run that propelled Laurel to a 19-19 tie with 6:04 remaining in the half.
Atkins scored five of her team-high 10 points in the first half, while Mikyla Slater netted six of her eight tallies in the first 16 minutes.
“Mikyla and Regan both had a really good first half. It was Slater and Regan outside,” Stebbins said. “It was a one-two punch for us.”
Just as it appeared the Lady Spartans were poised to take a lead into halftime, the Lady Crusaders countered. Bishop Canevin closed the half on a 10-2 run to forge a 29-21 halftime buffer.
“That was huge,” Lady Crusaders coach Jim Kaczorowski said. “We picked up the intensity a little bit by starting to pressure them a little bit with our fullcourt. We got (Diajha) Allen to the hoop and Alyssa (Pollice) came up big.”
Laurel contributed to the Bishop Canevin run, turning the ball over seven times in the second stanza.
“We made a lot of key turnovers in the second quarter that kind of flipped the game a little bit,” Stebbins said.
The Lady Spartans got as close as four points in the third quarter — 29-25 — before the Lady Crusaders gradually pulled away.
“They stopped our driving lanes and they didn’t foul us,” Laurel senior Faith Gibson said. “When we did drive, we didn’t get fouled. They got the rebounds on us, too.”
“They were rebounding like crazy,” Slater said of Bishop Canevin. “Their boxouts were great.”
Bishop Canevin carried a 38-27 advantage into the fourth period.
“Our biggest goal was to keep switching defenses to try to keep them off guard a little bit,” Kaczorowski “At times, we went to zones to slow them down a little bit. I think it helped us.”
The Lady Spartans couldn’t cut it into the deficit until getting it as close as the final score.
“They mixed some things up,” Stebbins said of Bishop Canevin. “They caught us off guard. We had some shots that went in and out. The ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
Danielle Pontius posted nine points for the Lady Spartans and Joselynn Fortuna tossed in six markers.
Allen, a St. Francis University (Loretto, Pa.) recruit, led all scorers with 21 points. She scored 11 of her points in the first quarter, draining all three of her trifectas in that quarter.
“She’s a D-1 guard, going to St. Francis on a full ride; it’s hard to compete,” Stebbins said. “This whole public school-Catholic school thing, it is what it is. We fought hard. She’s tough.”
Stebbins pointed toward his senior duo of Gibson and Slater as keying the run to the district title tilt.
“It’s been a hell of a ride,” Stebbins said. “These two seniors led us the whole way, all season long. So much ups and down. So many adversities. Leading these young kids; it’s not an easy task.
“Some older kids don’t have that team mentality. These two girls have that team-first mentality. They put the team in front of themselves that’s why we were here, because of their leadership.”
Said Gibson, “Leadership is probably the most important thing, especially for a team that is so young. They will need someone to step up and take the lead in leadership like me and Mikyla did.”
Said Slater, “It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication and hours. Grinding. We are seniors, that is sad but I’m so proud of my team. I can’t wait to see what they will do in the future.”
Last year, Faith Gibson teamed with her sister Caroline Gibson to lead the program to the WPIAL semifinals. But Caroline, who scored over 1,000 points, graduated and is playing at Slippery Rock University. Caroline Gibson’s presence was still felt Thursday night.
“I was just talking to her earlier,” Faith Gibson said. “We were talking about how we could have made it last year. This year, we worked hard to get here because we wanted it so bad.
“(Caroline) was here. She sent me a big, long text. An inspirational text.”
