CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP — The Laurel High girls basketball team ran out of gas in the fourth quarter Wednesday night.
The Lady Spartans were outscored by 14 points in the final frame in dropping a 57-36 WPIAL Class 3A semifinal-round decision to North Catholic on the Lady Trojans’ home floor.
Laurel ends its season at 18-3. It was the second meeting between the Section 1 teams. North Catholic won the previous battle, 55-30. The second meeting late in the regular season was canceled.
The Lady Trojans (18-2) advance to meet second-seeded Mohawk (16-4) at 5 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny in the WPIAL championship.
The fourth-seeded Lady Spartans trailed top-seeded North Catholic 18-10 after one quarter and 27-20 at the break. The Lady Trojans maintained a 36-29 buffer going to the final frame.
Laurel managed to get within five points in the early stages of the fourth quarter before North Catholic pulled away.
“It just got away from us,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “They hit some threes early in the game, they got a couple turnovers of ours and they got some layups.
“It’s just a frustrating loss in the semifinals. The girls fought hard the whole way. I’m proud of the girls for playing hard.”
Reese Bintrim recorded team-highs of 10 points and 11 rebounds for Laurel. Regan Atkins was next for the Lady Spartans with nine markers and 10 boards. Lucia Lombardo chipped in with six points.
“I thought Reese Bintrim had a nice game,” Stebbins said. “The girls played hard the whole night.
“We knew we were up against it the whole night. It’s an uneven playing field.”
Alana Rocco and Dacia Lewandowski tossed in 13 points each for North Catholic.
Laurel will return its entire squad next season, as the team boasts no seniors.
“We still have to deal with North Catholic, though,” Stebbins said. “We’re going to play as hard as we can and try to get better.
“We will try to give it a go. But until the playing field becomes even, it makes it hard for public schools to compete against private schools. We had a heck of a year. We beat some big schools and we beat some good teams. To have the whole group back is a rarity. We’re excited about the future for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.