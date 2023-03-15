KITTANNING — Foul shooting proved to be the deciding factor for the Laurel High girls basketball team Tuesday night.
The Lady Spartans missed nine free throws, including four in the pivotal final period, in a 56-54 PIAA Class 3A second-round loss to River Valley at Armstrong High.
Laurel (24-4) was 8 of 17 from the foul line for the game. The Lady Spartans held a 44-38 lead going to the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on.
Regan Atkins tossed in a game-high 26 points for Laurel. She was 6 of 11 at the foul line.
The Lady Spartans led 14-12 after one quarter and 31-22 at the half. River Valley, trailing by 10 in the third period, trimmed it to three with 5:53 to go in the stanza.
Laurel immediately pushed the margin back to 10 and settled for a 44-38 advantage going to the final frame.
The Lady Panthers (27-2) caught Laurel at 44 and took a 53-50 lead late.
Atkins was fouled with 1:25 remaining and River Valley’s Emilee Stats fouled out on the play. Atkins split a pair of foul shots to cut the deficit to 53-51.
Tori Atkins got a steal and Laurel raced to the other end. Regan Atkins was once again fouled and she split another pair of freebies to narrow the deficit to 53-52.
The Lady Panthers made one of two foul shots on the other end with 35 ticks to go for a 54-52 advantage.
Laurel pushed the ball up the floor and Regan Atkins was fouled. This time, she drained both foul shots to knot the count at 54 with 18.4 seconds left.
River Valley’s Alday Pynos drove inside and made a field goal down low for a 56-54 margin with just five-tenths of a second remaining. Laurel’s final heave was off the mark.
Danielle Pontius and Johnna Hill added eight points each for the Lady Spartans.
Hannah Artley scored 16 points to pace River Valley.
