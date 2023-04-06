Two county varsity coaches have submitted their letters of resignation.
Jim Marcantino resigned as the varsity girls basketball coach for Laurel on March 24.
A 30 year plus educator, Marcantino stepped in as an interim coach during the 2021-22 season, and decided to stay on for an extra year due to good chemistry he had with the players, according to Superintendent Leonard Rich.
Courtney Bauder has resigned as the varsity girls soccer coach for Mohawk. She had been the coach for four years.
