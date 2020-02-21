By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Revenge was sweet for the Laurel High girls basketball team.
The Lady Spartans dropped a heartbreaker at South Side Beaver on Jan. 30, a loss that cost Laurel a share of the section championship.
Thursday night, the Lady Spartans got their payback.
Freshman Regan Atkins scored a game-high 12 points to lead Laurel to a 38-18 WPIAL Class 2A playoff win over the Lady Rams at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“For sure, yea,” Atkins said with a big smile when asked about the team being out for redemption.
“We had two weeks to prepare for them,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “We were thinking it was going to be them.
“We were tired of practicing against each other. You can’t replicate game speed.”
Laurel (16-7) will square off against top-seeded Serra Catholic in the WPIAL semifinals on Monday at a time and site to be determined. The Lady Eagles (17-3) moved on with a 63-34 decision over Winchester Thurston.
“The game prep starts tonight,” Stebbins said of the team’s semifinal opponent. “We’ll enjoy this for about an hour-and-a half or so and then we’ll get back at the next one.”
Last year, Laurel to Brentwood in the WPIAL semifinals, 50-37.
The Lady Spartans never trailed Thursday night against South Side Beaver (16-8). Laurel scored the first seven points of the game.
Atkins helped get the Lady Spartans going by burying two 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Laurel held a narrow 10-8 lead after the first eight minutes.
“I was comfortable,” Atkins said of her first playoff game. “I just think that once the energy is there it all picks up the process and the game moves a little faster.”
“Early on, it was huge,” Stebbins said of Atkins’ 3-pointers. “We drew them out of that zone and we ended up doing some very good things.”
Laurel led 18-10 at the half and pushed the buffer to 32-15 going to the fourth quarter.
South Side Beaver made its final field goal of the first half at the 6:04 mark. The Lady Rams didn’t tickle the twine from the field again until 5:57 remained in the third quarter.
“I was very pleased with the effort on the defensive end,” Stebbins said.
The Lady Spartans were able to capitalize on the Lady Rams’ foul trouble issues. Sydney Payne picked up her third foul with 3:41 to go in the opening half and she sat the rest of the half. Lex Konopko was hit with her third foul just 16 seconds into the second half.
Payne got her fourth foul with 1:26 left in the third. Payne and Konopko eventually fouled out in the final frame.
“We got in foul trouble down there and we didn’t rebound the ball,” Stebbins said of his team’s loss at South Side Beaver. “Tonight, we rebounded the ball and they got in foul trouble. So we flipped those two key things.
“Normally when you win the rebounds and play good defense, good things will happen for us.”
Atkins added five steals and four assists to her line. Faith Gibson was next with seven points and four assists, while Danielle Pontius posted seven tallies and three assists.
Mikyla Slater grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the winners to go with her six points. Reese Bintrim added six points and 10 caroms. Joselynn Fortuna made five steals for the Lady Spartans.
“We have two great senior leaders in Mikyla and Faith,” Stebbins said. “They got these girls going.
“When you only have three girls that were on last year’s team for the semifinal game and to get back to the semifinals again, I’m very pleased with it. We had a total team effort.”
Payne, Carissa McNary and Emilee Boyd scored four points apiece to lead the Lady Rams.
