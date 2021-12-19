The Laurel High girls basketball team couldn't get over the hump Sunday.
The Lady Spartans battled for four quarters but came up short in dropping a 60-53 decision to West Middlesex at the "Clash at New Castle" Tournament, which was held at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Laurel (1-2) started with a back-and-forth struggle in the first quarter, trailing 12-11 after eight minutes.
"The girls battled, they were huge. West Middlesex has three six footers they kept sending at us," Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. "To only lose by seven...we fought back, even in tough times we continued to fight, that's all I can ask for."
Lucia Lombardo drained a 3-pointer to give Laurel an early lead. After a tie and then another Lady Spartans lead courtesy of Joselyn Fortuna, West Middlesex (2-1) responded by claiming a 26-22 halftime margin.
"We just got to continue to get better on the defensive end of the floor, against that size," Stebbins said. "We just got to keep battling...we just got to take it one day at a time and get better each day.
"We're still trying to find that identity, I thought we shot the ball a lot better today, I thought we drilled the ball a lot better, we really did a nice job from the foul line today."
Fortuna tied the game at 31 midway through the third quarter. The game went back and forth from there and the teams were tied at 35. The Ms. Reds then capped the quarter on a 7-2 run to forge a 42-37 lead going to the fourth quarter.
"I thought we played good defense once we settled in, that's a very good team right there, we knew we'd have our hands full," West Middlesex coach Mary Jo Staunch said. "We're a little taller, so our forwards had to play these guards and they shot the ball well. I thought once we settled down and ran our game plan by pushing the ball up the floor and forcing the ball inside, I thought we were able to get ahead."
The Ms. Reds outscored Laurel 18-16 in the fourth period to claim the win.
Fortuna led the Lady Spartans with 18 points, while Regan Atkins added 12 markers and Danielle Pontius chipped in with 11.
"Regan had a big game for us, Josey Fortuna had a big game for us today as well," Stebbins said. "We just got to get more consistent while we just got to keep getting better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.