PITTSBURGH — Laurel High’s volleyball team couldn’t get out of the shoot at the WPIAL Class 2A consolation final Thursday night.
The third-seeded Lady Spartans were swept in three games against Seton-La Salle 26-24, 25-23, 25-19.
Laurel (16-4) ended its season, not able to clinch the third available spot for the PIAA playoffs.
“It came down to mental errors, unforced errors,” Laurel’s coach Jim Aggas said. “I think we had 13 the first set, 12 the second set, and I’ve always told them you can’t have more than six, seven unforced errors.”
The Lady Spartans were able to rally a back-and-forth bout in the first two sets, losing both by only two points to the fifth-seeded Lady Rebels.
“Laurel had really strong hitters, they were hitting really hard,” Seton-La Salle’s coach Jenna Potts said. “I mean, really, I felt like we weren’t as sharp tonight as we have been, at least the last couple weeks, and I feel like that’s kind of where that back-and-forth went in the first two sets.”
“I take nothing away,” Aggas said of Seton-La Salle. “They’re a scrappy team, that’s probably the scrappiest team I’ve seen this year, they really keep the ball up off the floor real well.”
The Lady Spartans will lose three seniors, Aaliyah Locke, Jaeleigh Henderson and Mackenzie Miles to graduation.
“All three of them were contributors this year, one being a libero, one being a middle, one being a defensive specialist,” Aggas said. “I think they all three had a really good season, but I think we’re ready, next year we’ll be able to re-tool and come out of this hole we’re in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.