McKEES ROCKS – Laurel High gave third-seeded Sto-Rox all it could handle Friday night.
The sixth-seeded Spartans took a 20-14 lead in the early stages of the fourth quarter, before the Vikings rallied for a 21-20 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at Memorial Stadium.
“I thought we played well,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “We didn’t take advantage of a couple of situations early and it came back to bite us later on. We had a chance to blow the game wide open. With that being said, the difference in the ballgame with Sto-Rox picking the momentum back up and it was a battle from that point on. The game came down to one point … it’s a tough pill to swallow.”
With the score tied 14-14 heading into the fourth quarter, Laurel re-took the lead with 8:23 remaining in the game on Michael Pasquarello’s 12-yard touchdown run. Kobe DeRosa’s point-after kick was no good, leaving the Spartans with a 20-14 lead.
Sto-Rox answered on its next possession, driving 62 yards in eight plays. Quarterback Austin Jones scored on a 3-yard run to cap the drive. Adam Devine’s kick gave the Vikings a 21-20 lead with 4:40 to go in the game.
“We thought we had a good game plan,” Cooper said. “We held them behind the sticks early in the game and put them in tough situations. But as the game went along, they were able to get some plays and keep our offense off the field.”
Laurel drove from its own 16-yard line to its 48 on the ensuing possession. But on first-and-10 from the 48, Luke McCoy was intercepted by Will Fuller with 2:11 remaining on the clock.
From there, the Vikings ran out the clock. Facing a fourth-and-5 from the Laurel 40, Jones broke free on a 20-yard run to seal the victory.
“Sto-Rox is a good football team, and we knew it was going to be a battle,” Cooper said. “We had opportunities, and we didn’t capitalize on them. Hats off to them because they were able to get the momentum back after they fell behind early in the game.”
The Spartans got off to a fast start.
After forcing Sto-Rox to punt on the opening possession of the game, Laurel embarked on a 10-play, 82-yard drive that was capped when Pasquarello scored on a 23-yard run. DeRosa’s kick gave Laurel a 7-0 edge with 4:33 remaining in the first quarter.
Pasquarello got the football back for the Spartans three plays letter, as he picked off a Jones pass at the Sto-Rox 45.
Six plays later, DeRosa called his own number and scored from a yard out. DeRosa’s kick gave Laurel a 14-0 lead with 4.8 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Vikings got their offense going midway through the second quarter, putting together a 10-play, 85-yard drive. Diontae Givens’ 24-yard run capped the drive. Zay Davis was stopped on the conversion run as Sto-Rox cut the deficit to 14-6 with 5:16 to go before the half.
Sto-Rox would knot the game at 14-14 on its first possession of the second half as Drevon Miller-Ross grabbed a screen pass from Jones and scored from 12 yards out. Givens ran in the conversion.
Jones completed 17 of 25 passes for 241 yards. He was also picked off twice.
While Sto-Rox went to the air, Laurel once again used its solid running game. The Spartans amassed 276 yards on the ground, led by McCoy’s 20 carries for 116 yards. The junior back finished the season with 1,045 yards.
“To be able to come back from the torn ACL it says a lot about Luke’s abilities,” Cooper said. “He played most of the game (last) night with a twisted ankle. I can’t say enough about him. He’s a heck of an athlete. I think he’s a great weapon who can definitely play at the next level.”
Laurel, which finished in second place in the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference, wrapped up the season at 5-3.
“I was telling them after the game how proud I was of them,” Cooper said. “Not one time did they complain about any of the COVID things whether it was cleaning everything or staying away from their friends to try to limit the contact with other people.
“They persevered through the whole thing. I’m proud of the way they battled. There were some ups and downs along the way, but this group has persevered. Obviously, we would have liked tonight to go the other way, but that’s life.”
The game was the final one for 11 Spartans seniors. According the Cooper, that group will be missed.
“This was such a tight group,” he said. “I’ll remember their dominance up front. They were kids who never quit on anything and never quit on each other. They built themselves up and in turn built our team and the whole community up.”
Sto-Rox (7-1) will face seventh-seeded Serra Catholic Friday at a time and site to be announced. The Eagles upset No. 2 McGuffey, 21-14, last night.
