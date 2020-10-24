The Laurel High football team is bound for the postseason.
The Spartans rolled up 532 rushing yards in a 47-7 WPIAL Midwestern Conference home win over Ellwood City Lincoln.
The win locks up a WPIAL Class 2A playoff berth for Laurel (5-2, 5-2). It’s the first playoff berth for the Spartans since 2016.
The top two teams from each conference in Class 2A qualify for the playoffs. Beaver Falls (6-0, 6-0) enters the playoffs as the league champion.
Luke McCoy paced Laurel with 216 rushing yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns.
He scored on runs of 86, 2 and 67 yards.
Kobe DeRosa was next for the Spartans with 94 rushing yards on six totes with a touchdown.
The Wolverines (0-7, 0-7) broke up the shutout bid when Ashton Wilson hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Gibbons.
Ellwood City has lost 17 straight games.
