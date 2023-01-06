The Laurel High girls basketball team came out playing aggressively against Neshannock on Thursday and refused to slow down the rest of the night.
The Lady Spartans toppled Neshannock, 59-35, in a WPIAL Class 1-3A home game thanks in part to Danielle Pontius and Regan Atkins.
“Honestly, we knew how good of a team they were and all we had to do was go out and do the best we could. Most of that was our defense,” Pontius said. “I’m just really proud of how well we all played. We know the most important part of the game is our defense and that involves high intensity and pressure especially on Mairan Haggerty and Megan (Pallerino). Regan, Johnna (Hill) and everyone did a really good job of applying pressure.”
“It feels good,” Atkins said of the victory. “They’re a really good team. They’ve been good for however long. It just feels good to get our recognition for our efforts this game.”
Pontius and Atkins paced Laurel (2-0 section, 9-1 overall) with 18 points each.
“I just think they’re a good duo together,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said of Pontius and Atkins. “They both can handle the ball, they’re very aggressive and they know the game very well. It’s really a luxury for me to have someone like those two.”
Laurel jumped out to a 10-point lead against Neshannock (1-1, 5-5) at the end of the first quarter.
“It’s a really good feeling to see the kids come out and be prepared and execute,” Marcantino said. “Neshannock’s a great team and we just really did a good job for four quarters I thought. It just means a whole lot to the team and a lot of fans here tonight. It was almost like a playoff-atmosphere event.”
The Lady Spartans tacked on 16 more points to Neshannock’s six in the second quarter. Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski yelled out to her team, “They are playing way more aggressive than us,” near the end of the second quarter.
“They did. They outrebounded us, they outhustled us. Of course, Mairan getting two quick (fouls) and a third one doesn’t help us. It is what it is,” Grybowski said. “They came out with a lot of energy. Again, we turned it over. I think we had 11 first half turnovers and then they start hitting shots and once you hit shots everything catches on fire. They outrebounded us, they beat us to the ball, they made outside shots, they made bunnies and we didn’t.”
Mairan Haggerty paced the Neshannock with 16 points.
Pontius sank a field goal in the third quarter to make the score 41-11 to force the mercy rule clock.
“We went into halftime really excited but we also knew we couldn’t let up,” Pontius said. “We had to go back into the second half just as hard as we did the first. We knew they were hungry to get back into the game.”
Laurel had its best offensive period in the third quarter. The Lady Spartans netted 20 points in the third.
“I told them, ‘Neshannock’s going to make a run and they always do; good teams always do,” Marcantino said. “Our third quarter is usually our best quarter and I thought we really continued that in the third even though it was hard with the first and second quarter. I thought we maintained it pretty well.”
Atkins credited sharing the ball to the team’s success.
“Danielle had a whole lot of points, Johnna (Hill) had a whole lot,” Atkins said. “Everyone had points in this game. I feel like we share the ball real well. Our offense, we were moving it. We started to figure out the zone so that’s good because most teams do play zone against us. It’s really nice to see us working on that.”
Communication seemed to be lacking with the Lady Lancers.
“That’s not a secret,” Grybowski said on the lack of communication. “It’s been that way. We haven’t had it. Then, once you take Mairan off the floor it’s even worse. At least Mairan with the ball in her hands is going to do something. There was a lack of communication, we didn’t break the press the way I told them we needed to do it, we didn’t rebound it.
“I think we only had 15 shot attempts in the whole first half but that’s a testament to their defense. Their defense was much better in the first half and in the second half we got a lot more of what we wanted but the game was already out of hand by then.”
