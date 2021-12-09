Laurel’s wrestling team does not lack wrestlers or confidence coming into the 2021-2022 season.
“I feel very confident we’re going to be in the playoffs again, I think our subsection will be a little tougher,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “I think we have several weight classes where we have veteran wrestlers wrestling at this year.”
The Spartans overall record for the 2020-2021 season was 13-4. Laurel went on to the PIAA Class 2A Championships finishing 17th overall and having Grant MacKay winning the 152 weight class championship.
“We have a nice group of juniors and Grant MacKay coming back,” Carmichael said. “I have a solid group of kids coming back to put us in contention.”
MacKay, a junior, has already verbally committed to attending Pitt after graduating.
Laurel’s roster currently has 16 wrestlers, 15 of them are returning letter winners with Reid Ketzel being a freshman starter for the varsity team. Although the Spartans have a large roster, changes and rebuilding are still underway this season.
“Losing Mitch Miles as a heavyweight is going to be tough...but we have someone who is going to step right into that heavyweight class, Coltin Hill,” Carmichael said. “We feel with that years experience with Mitch last year, we think Coltin’s going to step in and surprise a lot of people.”
Laurel is short one other wrestler this season. Junior Abbie Miles suffered from a partially torn labrum two weeks ago and underwent surgery.
“She should be back in time to compete in Fargo and the big tournaments that are in the offseason,” Carmichael said.
Miles, in the meantime, continues to help coach the junior high wrestling team.
“We’re pretty solid across our whole lineup,” Carmichael said. “We don’t have a lot of depth this year like we will next year. Everybody’s ready for the season.”
