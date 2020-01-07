Laurel cheerleading team wins title

The Laurel High varsity cheerleading team made history.
The Lady Spartans captured the WPIAL Class 1A title at the WPIAL Competitive Spirit Championships, which were held at Hempfield High School. A total of 26 Laurel cheerleaders took the mat and claimed the first competitive spirit crown for the first time in school history.
The Lady Spartans edged out Neshannock by two points.
“The goal every year is to win our classification,” Laurel coach Jenn Horodyski said. “We’ve been focusing this season on adding more difficulty and better execution of our skills. That mindset, coupled with long practices and hard work, paid off big for us.”
The team, consisting of 12 seniors, also scored high enough to advance to the PIAA championship meet. To earn a bid, the team had to place in the top 15, regardless of school enrollment size. Laurel outscored many Class 3A teams to move on.
The Lady Spartans placed 14th of the 33 total competing teams.
“Earning a state qualifying score becomes a challenge when the playing field is uneven, the fact that we qualified is a testament to the talent of this team,” Horodyski said.
Laurel is the lone Class 1A team to advance and the first Class 1A team to move on since 2016. The Lady Spartans will compete at the GIANT Center on Friday and Saturday in Hershey for the state title.
