The Laurel High cheerleading team turned in a strong performance at the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships over the weekend.
The Lady Spartans made it through the preliminary round, advancing to the semifinals. Their performance earned them seventh place overall in the large varsity division.
The event, which took place Friday and Saturday, was held in Hershey.
Cumberland Valley won the championship. All 15 teams that participated from the WPIAL competition advanced past the first round.
“This weekend exceeded all of our expectations,” Laurel coach Jenn Horodyski said.
“Our goal was to make it past day 1, we did that and more.”
The Lady Spartans will compete at The National High School Cheerleading Championships.
“We are going to be working hard over the next three weeks to push our overall difficulty and maximize our execution scores,” Laurel assistant coach Brittany Powell said. “The girls faced incredible competition at the state level, which pushed their motivation to new levels. They strive to be their absolute best and we want to take advantage of these last few weeks of our competition season.”
