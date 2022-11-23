A year of turbulence for the Laurel High varsity cheerleading team is continuing.
Superintendent Leonard Rich said cheerleading Coach Robin Howells recently gave her verbal resignation.
Howells was previously appointed by the school board as interim head cheerleading coach during its Oct. 12 meeting.
This came after former Coach Robin Powell resigned in September, after being hired in April, who replaced former Coach Jenn Horodyski, who resigned in February.
Seeing as the program has now lost three head coaches in one year, a special athletic committee meeting was held Monday at Laurel High School.
Many of the junior varsity and varsity cheerleaders and their families attended the meeting.
Rich said as far as immediate plans, district administration has approached two school employees, who he did not wish to identify, to ask them to help the girls with their practices, and to ask if they would be willing to become interim head coaches until the end of the season.
He said when it comes to the Laurel cheerleaders, there are two aspects to their schedule.
The first is the sideline cheerleading they do during football and basketball games, and one time for wrestling.
“We discussed the importance of sideline cheerleading,” Rich said. “We wanted to make sure our girls were ready for the boys and girls basketball teams, and one time for wrestling.”
Added Rich: “We want cheerleaders to be the identifying force of spirit.”
The second part of the cheer program is their competitive cheerleading team, “Competitive Spirit,” which competes in January and February.
Laurel is one of two school districts in the county with a competitive cheer program, the other being the Neshannock Township School District.
Laurel, during the last cheer season, won the WPIAL championship.
“I know it is the desire of the cheerleaders to compete, and we’re not going to deny them that opportunity,” Rich said.
Rich said while the school board and administration will continue to give their full support to the program, it will be up to the students and coaches to bring new stability to the program.
He said the two employees would not want to be permanent coaches.
Therefore, he hopes the school board will hire a new coach by March, which will allow the coach to bring in a new staff in place for cheerleading tryouts.
