Laurel boys striving for consistency this season

The Laurel boys were a roller-coaster team last year.
When the Spartans were hot, they could compete with the WPIAL’s best. When they weren’t, though, it proved costly.
At one point near the end of the regular season, Laurel won six of eight games to ascend to second place in WPIAL Section 3-2A. The run included two wins over Shenango, the team Laurel tied for second place, a win at Sewickley Academy and a narrow 66-63 loss at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, a team that won the WPIAL title. The squad’s season ended with losses to Neshannock and a 47-45 setback to Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL first round for a 14-9 overall mark.
Head coach Ken Locke expects more highs this year, but hopes the Spartans are more consistent on a nightly basis.
“We’re streaky. We can get hot. When we are shooting well from the outside, our guys are pretty good on the open floor. When we’re shooting it well from the outside, it makes us difficult to defend. Shoot good, look good,” he said. “We have the guys who can get hot and shoot. If we can be consistent from the outside, I think we can be tough to handle. Hopefully, things keep going and progressing. We just want to get the season started.”
Laurel welcomes back four lettermen in Bobby Dicks, Landin Esposito, Sam Haswell and Marcus Haswell. Marcus Haswell led the team in scoring at 17.0 points per game, while Sam Haswell (13.2) was next. Esposito finished third at 9.0.
“These guys have been with us for four years and have been putting in a lot of time,” Locke said. “They are a good nucleus as a starting point. They are veterans and we expect that leadership on the floor.”
Senior Ethan Houk, junior Eli Sickafuse and sophomores Laban Barker, Greg Preisser, Landon Smith and Aidan Collins could all receive minutes as well.
“We don’t have a lot of numbers this year, but I think everybody we have is capable of playing,” Locke said. “Some sophomores are going to step into big roles. They all know the system and we are expecting these guys to step up. We have a good core and I think we’re very deep because we are interchangeable with a lot of different looks.”
The 6-foot-4 Houk and Sickafuse (6-3) give Laurel the option to go bigger on the floor, when needed.
“I think we can match up with anyone, it’s just depending on what we’re looking at doing,” Locke said. “We have a lot of guards as well. Our strength will be what it has been the last several years, which is our guard play. I don’t think that’s any secret. Marcus Haswell is a point guard, but Landin and Sam are used to handling pressure, too. It makes it tough for teams to press us because these guys have that experience.”
The Spartans moved up to Class 3A this year and are in a new section with Beaver Falls, Ellwood City Lincoln, Mohawk, Neshannock and Riverside.
“We were used to playing Sewickley Academy and OLSH, but it doesn’t get any easier going against teams like Beaver Falls, Neshannock and Ellwood. There’s definitely a lot of competition,” Locke said. “One thing that’s nice is our games are a lot closer and it brought back a lot of the rivalries. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the crowds will get to enjoy that this year. But, the kids still know each other and will be competitive. It should be a fun section.”
