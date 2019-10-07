The Laurel boys and Shenango high girls cross country teams captured crowns Saturday.
The Spartans posted 45 points and the Lady Wildcats bagged 27 to snare the titles at the Tri-County Cross Country Championships, which were held at Neshannock High School.
“The guys did well as a group,” Laurel coach Matt Lawhead said. “They trained hard all season. We’re looking forward to showing what we’re capable of.
“I expected us to do well. I told the guys if they want it, they can have it.”
It’s the third consecutive Tri-County crown for Shenango’s girls program.
“They have won everything this year,” Lady Wildcats coach Chris Thompson said of his girls team. “They have done a great job.
“It’s just nice to have that Tri-County title. The girls work extremely hard and they encourage each other.”
Riverside’s Colby Belczyk won the boys race in 17:38. Shenango’s Thomas Presnar took second in 18:10 and teammate Christian Maxwell was fourth in 18:33. Noah Delo was 16th for the Wildcats in 20:31, Anthony Mancino was 19th in 21:12 and Ethan Krouse took 21st in 21:18.
“Presnar has been putting in a lot of hard work all year,” Wildcats coach Chris Thompson said. “He changed up the way he trained in years past. He’s coming into his own right now.
“I look for him to have a good performance the rest of the year. He’s put in the work and time. When you ask for hard work, he does everything you ask and then some.”
Shenango’s Carmen Medvit claimed the girls crown in 21:00. The Lady Wildcats’ Emily Olcott was second in 21:58 and teammate Riley Bruce was third in 22:44. Morgan Pisula (12th, 24:31) and Olivia Conaway (13th, 24:53) also participated for Shenango.
“Carmen just keeps chugging along,” Thompson said. “We’ve won three invitationals and she’s won all three.
“She’s one of the best runners in the state right now. To be able to have the top three runners all from Shenango is impressive in itself. To be able to do that in an invitational is pretty unheard of.”
The Wildcats’ boys team rolled up 50 points to take second place and Mohawk was third with 63. Ellwood City Lincoln (86) and Neshannock (106) also competed.
“We did well as a team,” Thompson said. “I was hoping we would come away with the championship. We were coming in with some injuries. Laurel did very well; they ran a great race and our boys did a great job, too.”
Mohawk’s girls team took second with 42 points and Neshannock was third with 80. Laurel tok fourth with 81 tallies.
Bryce Patterson helped propel Laurel’s boys team to the team title, finishing sixth in 18:52. Teammate Andrew Daugherty was seventh in 18:57 and Bobby Dicks crossed the line in 12th in 19:36. Justin Johns (15th, 20:29) and Eric Sutch (17th, 20:54) also competed for the Spartans.
“Bryce ran a smart race,” Lawhead said. “He knew what he had to do. He knew he had to get out in front. If he did his job, everyone would do their job behind him.”
Kaleb Lloyd took eighth for the Warriors’ boys team in 18:58 and Brandon Nonnemacher was ninth in 19:11. Ayden Leslie (10th, 19:17), Jackson Miller (22nd, 21:22) and Brayden Becker (27th, 22:06) also ran.
Nolan Curran claimed fifth place for the Wolverines’ boys squad in 18:52 and Joe Cioffi finished 14th in 19:54. Matthew King (25th, 22:05), Hunter Rock (28th, 22:31) and Maceo Pesce (31st, 23:13) also participated.
Lorenzo Scarnati led Neshannock’s boys, finishing 11th in 19:21 and Quinn Hilton took 18th in 21:08. Anthony Ziegler was 29th in 22:50, Ben Razzano took 32nd in 23:20 and Kale McConahy was 33rd in 24:48.
Nadia Lape led the Mohawk girls team, finishing fifth overall in 23:09 and Sydney Andrews was sixth in 23:19. Alyssa Young finished ninth in 24:06, Katelyn Stivers was 15th in 25:16 and Jordan Radzyminski finished 16th in 25:31.
Autumn Hendry was the Lady Lancers’ top runner, capturing eighth in 23:55 and teammate Hannah Kwiat was 18th in 26:15. Rachel Kroner (19th, 26:29), Maria Clause (22nd, 27:18) and Micaela Golub (29th, 37:12) also ran for Neshannock.
Jenna Kohnen crossed the line seventh for Laurel in 23:50 and Shannon Sauders was 10th in 24:13. Arianna Cartwright (26th, 30:42), Jenna Fabian (27th, 31:40) and Sara Morar (28th, 31:43) also competed for the Lady Spartans.
Neshannock’s boys won the junior high race with 38 markers and Ellwood City Lincoln took second with 45. Shenango (67), Laurel (77) and Mohawk (103) rounded out the field.
The Lancers’ Brendan Burns won the junior high race in 10:16 and the Wolverines’ Nick Wise was second in 10:22. Shenango’s Gennaro Leitera was third in 10:29, Mohawk’s Nico Cascavilla took sixth in 10:50 and Laurel’s Logan Parsons was eighth in 11:09.
Mohawk’s girls junior high team won the team title with 15 points and Laurel was second with 42.
The Lady Warriors’ Natalie Lape claimed first place in 10:05, breaking the previous record by over a minute. The Lady Spartans’ Alyssa Sherman was ninth in 12:19.
Neshannock’s Taegen Scheller (6th, 11:39) and Shenango’s Sierra Mayberry (10th, 12:30) also competed.
