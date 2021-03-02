A strong start proved pivotal for the Laurel High boys basketball team Monday night.
The Spartans built a 13-point lead after one quarter and cruised to a 77-57 WPIAL Class 3A preliminary-round win over East Allegheny on Laurel’s home floor.
“It’s something we talk about all the time,” Spartans coach Ken Locke said. “We come out a little sluggish at times.
“Starting fast is something we wanted to do. I thought we made good decisions early and we got some buckets. Defensively, we were moving well and we were active.”
Laurel (11-10), seeded 12th, advances to meet fifth-seeded Washington at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Little Prexies’ home floor. Washington (12-4) had a first-round bye.
“I know they’re athletic and they have some really good players,” Locke said. “We have a lot of information on them and we’ll be going through it. They’re long.
“It’s going to be a challenge, for sure. We’re going to take our shot at them on Thursday.”
Laurel led 22-9 after the opening quarter and 35-25 at the half. The Spartans carried a 55-45 advantage into the fourth period.
“We played well early,” Locke said. “They made some plays and knocked a couple of 3s down to keep it close in the first half.
“Our guys just went down on offense and made another play. We battled. It’s going to get tougher each round.”
Sam Haswell tossed in a game-high 23 markers for the Spartans and Bobby Dicks added 20. Dicks nailed five 3-pointers and two additional field goals. Dicks was 5 of 6 from behind the arc.
“Sam is a scorer. He found a way to get the job done,” Locke said. “It wasn’t Sam’s best performance. But it just shows you what he’s capable of.
“It was a special night for Bobby Dicks. He was fired up. We ran some things for him; it was one of those nights.”
Marcus Haswell chipped in with 18 markers for the winners.
Locke likes the balance his team is capable of possessing.
“They were in a box-and-one on Marcus for a possession or two,” Locke said. “Landin Esposito can put points on the board.
“Bobby got hot tonight. We’re very difficult to guard against.”
Mikey Smith netted 19 points to lead East Allegheny (1-13).
