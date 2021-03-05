WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Laurel High boys basketball team went on the road and picked up a victory Thursday night.
Sam Haswell scored a game-high 23 points to lead the 12th-seeded Spartans to a 61-54 WPIAL Class 3A road win over fifth-seeded Washington.
“It’s a big win. We thought we had an opportunity if we played well and rebounded,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “We did an excellent job of doing what needed done.
“I thought we did the little things; it was an outstanding effort.”
Haswell added five rebounds as well.
“Sam played smart and he played within himself,” Locke said. “I couldn’t be more pleased, he really played well; he was a monster.”
The Spartans (12-10) move on to meet fourth-seeded Aliquippa at 6 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals. The Quips (11-5) advanced with a 72-47 victory over New Brighton.
“We’re going to do a lot of work in the next 24 hours,” Locke said of preparing for Aliquippa. “We’re taking it one game a time.
“They have length, size and they’re Aliquippa. The message is going to be pretty similar. We’re the underdog and we thrive in that role.”
Laurel jumped out to a 21-5 lead after one quarter. The fifth-seeded Little Prexies never got closer than the final score.
“We were just being patient with their zone,” Locke said of the Spartans’ first-quarter success. “We were working for good shots against it.
“We got hot early and hit five 3s in the first quarter to get them out of that zone. From there it was a grind.”
The Spartans settled for a 28-16 advantage at the break. Laurel pushed the margin to 39-27 going to the fourth period.
“Washington is a good basketball team. They battled back,” Locke said. “It was physical and there were a lot of foul shots for both teams down the stretch.”
Landin Esposito followed Haswell’s effort with 13 markers. Marcus Haswell, Sam Haswell’s twin brother, contributed 11 points, and Bobby Dicks delivered 10 points and five rebounds.
“I think it’s something that makes us unique,” Locke said of the balanced scoring. “We have five or six guys that can give us double digits.”
The Spartans were 24 of 35 from the free-throw line for the game, including 18 of 25 in the final eight minutes.
Esposito was 8 of 10 at the foul line and Marcus Haswell was 4 of 4 at the stripe, all in the final frame.
“When I saw us getting in the bonus early, I knew we’re a good free-throw shooting team,” Locke said. “I felt comfortable. I have confidence in our guys.
“The effort was phenomenal. We knew it would take that. We were taking charges, getting on the boards and grabbing loose balls.”
Brandon Patterson scored 18 points to lead Washington.
