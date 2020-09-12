Caleb Gilmore led the way on Friday for the Laurel High boys golf team.
Gilmore posted a 42 to pace the Spartans to a 215-243 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Sam Haswell, Marcus Haswell, and Nolan Ayres all shot a 43 for Laurel (5-1).
Brandon Boyles contributed a 44 for the winners.
