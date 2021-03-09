The Laurel High boys basketball team couldn’t hold on Monday night against Aliquippa.
The 12th-seeded Spartans held a six-point lead in the waning moments of the third quarter and the Quips regrouped to capture a 59-50 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round home victory.
“It started with about a minute left in the third quarter,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “They went on a 5-0 run to end the quarter. We made a couple of turnovers.
“They had the ball to open the fourth quarter and they took the lead there. It was a physical game; we battled. Aliquippa is one of the top teams around. They made one or two more plays in the fourth quarter.”
The Spartans’ season comes to an end at 12-11. It was the first time in 40 years that Laurel reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL playoffs.
Fourth-seeded Aliquippa (12-5) moves on to meet top-seeded South Allegheny (16-4) at 6 p.m. Thursday at South Allegheny.
The Quips held a 13-8 lead after one quarter. The Spartans, rallied for a 26-23 halftime advantage. Sam Haswell scored all 18 of Laurel’s points in the second period.
“We all struggled early,” Locke said. “Sam was able to get good looks.
“The guys were finding him and he was knocking them down. Give him credit, we’ve seen that from him year in and year out. He’s a great player.”
Haswell netted 10 more tallies in the third quarter as the Spartans clung to a 40-39 advantage. He led all scorers with 36 points.
Ethan Houk chipped in with six points for Laurel.
Deandre Moye tossed in 20 tallies to lead Aliquippa.
Laurel loses Bobby Dicks, Landin Esposito, Marcus Haswell, Sam Haswell and Houk to graduation. The Haswell twins both went over 1,000 career points.
“The five seniors are great players, great kids,” Locke said. “It will be tough to lose those guys.”
