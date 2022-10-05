The Laurel High boys cross country team defeated Neshannock and Beaver Falls to become the WPIAL Section 1-1A champions on Wednesday.
The Spartans defeated Neshannock, 24-33. Both Laurel and Neshannock teams defeated Beaver Falls due to it not having a full team.
Aidan Mack paced Laurel after placing second with a time of 17:02. Aidan Fuchs (17:15) was next at fourth place, Justin Johns (17:47) grabbed fifth, Christopher Johns (17:49) took sixth and Conner Mackrell (18:09) placed seventh for the undefeated Spartans (10-0).
Brendan Burns took first place with a time of 16:28 to lead Neshannock.
Nick Bender (17:14) placed third, Cole Hutchison (18:24) posted eighth, Steven Alamanzar (18:31) took ninth and Will Kinchloe (21:02) followed at 14th for the Lancers.
The Laurel, Neshannock and Beaver Falls girls cross country teams did not have full teams at the meet.
Laurel’s Valerie Hauser took first place with a time of 21:04. Elia McKnight (25:54) grabbed fourth, Sammie McKnight (26:21) took fifth and Nora Johns (31:06) placed ninth for the Lady Spartans.
Taegan Scheller cruised to second place to lead the Lady Lancers with a time of 23:44. Emma Wilt (25:16) was next at third, Savannah Schill (27:46) placed sixth and Lainey Kinchloe took seventh for Neshannock.
Neshannock’s Isaiah Turner won the boys junior high race in 9:34. Jazelle Mozzocio placed first in the girls junior high race with a time of 9:35 for the Lady Lancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.