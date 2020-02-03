A balanced attack helped propel the Laurel High boys basketball team to a win Saturday.
Four players scored in double figures for the Spartans, led by Landin Esposito’s 19 points, in a 71-50 home victory over Mercer.
Laurel (12-7) led 18-13 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 39-21 at the half. The Spartans extended the margin to 63-31 going to the final frame.
Marcus Haswell contributed 16 points for Laurel and Sam Haswell was next with 15. Luke Barker tossed in 10 tallies for the winners.
Laurel locked up a playoff berth Friday night with a 74-29 victory over Mohawk.
Jake Mattocks recorded 14 points to lead the Mustangs (6-13).
